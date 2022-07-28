Latest
Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Begs Trump Not To Get Mad At His Show Over Bad Poll Numbers, Please, Sir!

Brian Kilmeade attends the "Fox & Friends" naturalization ceremony for Veterans Day at Fox News Channel Studios on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
By
|
July 28, 2022 12:23 p.m.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to preemptively shield his show from ex-President Donald Trump’s wrath in an extremely dignified display on Thursday morning.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy read aloud a new CNN poll showing that 55 percent of GOP/GOP-leaning voters wanted someone other than Trump to run in 2024, up six points from CNN’s previous poll on the issue at the beginning of the year.

And so, Kilmeade interjected to make sure it was well-understood by any certain, idk, ex-presidents who may be tuning in to the show that “Fox and Friends” is not, repeat not, responsible for those unhappy figures.

“If the former president’s watching, you should know, those are just the numbers you’re relaying,” Kilmeade told his co-host. “You didn’t come up with those numbers.”

An awkward Doocy said that it was an interesting poll regardless, and “that’s why we just talked about it.”

“And they are right as often as Halley’s Comet comes by,” Kilmeade snarked.

Doocy, visibly taken aback by the extent of the lickspittling going on on the other side of the couch, checked to make sure his co-host wasn’t trying to discredit their own show on air.

“So you’re just saying all we talked about for the last four minutes is not accurate?” Doocy asked.

“I’m just saying, Donald Trump is watching,” Kilmeade replied. “And if Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said.”

The Fox host also tried to cast doubt on the accuracy of the survey by pointing out its small sample size.

“362 registered voters,” he remarked. “It’s not exactly 340 million.”

Kilmeade’s serious commentary came several days after Trump threw a fit over the show’s previous coverage of his poll figures.

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose,” the ex-president ranted on his Twitter knockoff app on Monday. “That show has been terrible — gone to the ‘dark side.'”

It’s unclear if Trump heard Kilmeade’s disclaimers on Thursday morning; the ex-president hadn’t commented on it yet at at the time of writing.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
