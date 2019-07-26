Fox Legal Analyst To Trump: You’ve Changed

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, who has never shied away from criticizing President Trump, issued a stern condemnation of Trump’s “go back” rhetoric in a new Fox News op-ed.

His message: Trump has changed.

“I have known President Trump personally since 1986. The private Trump I have known is funny, charming and embracing. That is not the public Trump of today,” he said. “When he loudly called for four members of Congress – women of color who oppose nearly all his initiatives and who have questioned his fitness for office – to go back to the places from which they came, he unleashed a torrent of hatred.”

Napolitano outlined the racist history of “go back” rhetoric and said that racist language of all forms should be universally condemned, “especially when it comes from the President.”

“This business of the hatred of people is so dangerous because to some, as Lord Byron wrote, hatred is perversely pleasing,” Napolitano wrote. “It gives them shelter in a mob, it lets them hurl venom with anonymity, and it regenerates itself. It must be rejected loudly in all its forms – especially when it comes from the president.”

Read the full op-ed here.