Fox Personalities Mock Amount Of Water Impeachment Witness Drank At Open Hearing

On Wednesday night, Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo tried to downplay the magnitude of the open impeachment investigation hearing by making fun of Ukraine diplomat George Kent’s looks and…how much water he drank.

“Well whomever he looked like, he drank a lot of water, Laura,” Arroyo said while shaking his head. “I mean, fish are not this hydrated.

“Look, he’s always taking-look, throughout the hearing, took slugs from this thing,” he continued over footage of Kent sipping from his Nalgene.

“What is this? Is he on the treadmill?” Ingraham asked. “What is this with the water bottle? Do you guys see that?”

“It’s amazing,” Arroyo commented. “It’s like a medical-sized water tower. It’s a water silo.”

“I though he had hit an oxygen chamber or something,” Ingraham said.

Watch the Fox hosts below: