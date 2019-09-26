Report: Fox News Flails Amid Multiple Bombshells From Trump’s Ukraine Scandal

Latest
It’s been quite a turbulent week for President Donald Trump, and now his favorite cable news network is reportedly in a tailspin.

According to a Vanity Fair report on Thursday, the right-wing network is divided over whether to stay loyal to Trump or to jump ship amid the Ukraine scandal and the House’s impeachment inquiry.

An unnamed Fox employee described the situation to Vanity Fair as “management bedlam.”

“This massive thing happened, and no one knows how to cover it,” the employee said.

Four unnamed sources told Vanity Fair that Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch is already planning what direction the network will take when Trump’s presidency comes to an end.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who joined Fox Corporation’s board of directors in March, has reportedly been urging Murdoch to cut ties with Trump altogether.

Even diehard Trump loyalist Sean Hannity is apparently starting to back away: The Fox host reportedly told his friends that the newly released whistleblower complaint detailing Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president is “really bad.”

Trump’s relationship with Fox has been on the rocks in recent months, with the President grousing that the network’s poll numbers on him aren’t favorable enough or that certain hosts aren’t flattering enough. However, Fox is reportedly unconcerned with the potential consequences of Trump’s complaining.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
