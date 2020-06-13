Fox News Manipulates Pictures Of Seattle Protests Then Lies About It

Fox News spliced together different photos to accompany pieces on the Seattle protests and Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), making the scenes look much more violent and destructive than they are.

When the Seattle Times asked about the pictures, a Fox News spokesperson lied about it, saying that the pictures had been taken this week. In actuality, in one instance, a photo of a gunman from June 10 was superimposed on pictures of shattered storefronts from May 30.

Fox News also ran a picture of a burning scene from May 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota with a story about Seattle’s protests. That image has also been removed.

There was no disclaimer on the now-removed photos indicating that they were edited, or melded together from weeks-old photos. An editor’s note has since been added.

Protesters occupied about six city blocks on June 8 after police abandoned Capitol Hill’s East Precinct building. President Donald Trump has called on the mayor and governor to “take back” the area.