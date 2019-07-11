Fox News Analyst Predicts Trump Will Boot Acosta By The End Of The Week

While Politico reports that White House officials were impressed by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s performance during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, at least one Fox News analyst has lost faith in the Cabinet member.

“You know, I watched the press conference, obviously. And then I read the transcript of it. When you read it, it sounds lawyerly and elegant. But it was not persuasive,” Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano said on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning. “I don’t think he persuaded anybody that he did the right thing. He had a tremendous amount of evidence against Mr. Epstein and he should have indicted him.”

When “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy asked for his prediction on how long Acosta will remain in the administration, Napolitano wasn’t very optimistic.

“I don’t think he will be around by Friday,” he said.