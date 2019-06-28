‘Fox And Friends’ Can’t Get Enough Of Kamala’s Back-And-Forth With Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) gained a few new fans after her performance at the Democratic debate on Thursday evening, including the hosts of President Trump’s favorite cable news show.

“Fox and Friends” opened up Friday morning discussing Harris’ exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over his recent gaffe, when he touted his work with segregationist senators. One host listed off the times that Harris went after Biden specifically during the debate and questioned whether it was “too much.”

“No,” host Brian Kilmeade — a regular Trump cheerleader — declared. “I thought she nailed it. I thought her tone was perfect. Her personal story, if it holds up — and I imagine it did — just knocked it out of the park.”

Co-host Steve Doocy brought up Biden’s response, in which he claimed that he wasn’t against busing as a means of desegregating schools, and criticized Biden for ending his remarks by saying he was “out of time.”

“Which is crazy right!” Kilmeade said. “To end like that?”

“Twitter said he’s out of luck; he’s out of gas,” Doocy said.

Harris challenged Biden several times on Thursday evening about his record on race, but the busing exchange has gotten the most attention on social media and cable news.

"Fox and Friends" heaps praise on Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/56Qvtvsi3c — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

“It’s personal and it was actually very hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said to Biden, referencing the segregationist remarks last week. “It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing.”

Biden shot back by touting his record on civil rights and suggested that he didn’t oppose busing, but he thought at the time that states and local governments should have been able to make the decision themselves, not the Department of Education.