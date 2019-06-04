Latest
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, talks to reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Emails: Guv Behind Push For Texas’ Shoddy Voter Purge List
Trump Admin OKed Saudi Nuclear Tech Transfer Shortly After Khashoggi Murder
on December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC.
In Change Of Heart, Harry Reid Comes Out Swinging For Impeachment Inquiry
Fox News Gives Kids ‘Permission’ To Yell ‘Shut Up’ About Politics

By
June 4, 2019 6:42 pm

The hosts of Fox News’ “The Five” wants the kids of America to know it’s okay to yell “shut up about politics.”

About ten minutes after a segment railing against “liberal wastelands,” the Fox hosts on Tuesday plugged a song they wrote with country singer John Rich called “Shut Up About Politics.”

“Kids, I know out there your parents say you’re not allowed to say ‘shut up.’ I was never allowed to say ‘shut up’ but The Five is giving you permission to yell ‘shut up’ and we want to see your videos,” Dana Perino said. “Record your family singing the song, send them in to us via our Facebook page, and we’ll highlight some of the best performances.”

Watch below:

