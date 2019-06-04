Fox News Gives Kids ‘Permission’ To Yell ‘Shut Up’ About Politics

The hosts of Fox News’ “The Five” wants the kids of America to know it’s okay to yell “shut up about politics.”

About ten minutes after a segment railing against “liberal wastelands,” the Fox hosts on Tuesday plugged a song they wrote with country singer John Rich called “Shut Up About Politics.”

“Kids, I know out there your parents say you’re not allowed to say ‘shut up.’ I was never allowed to say ‘shut up’ but The Five is giving you permission to yell ‘shut up’ and we want to see your videos,” Dana Perino said. “Record your family singing the song, send them in to us via our Facebook page, and we’ll highlight some of the best performances.”

Watch below: