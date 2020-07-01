Latest
Fox News Fires Ed Henry After Sexual Misconduct Claim

Fox News anchor Ed Henry (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
July 1, 2020 9:47 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”

