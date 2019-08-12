Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

‘Invaders’: The Vocabulary Of El Paso Shooter, Fox News Alarmingly Similar

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
August 12, 2019 8:01 am
Using terms like “invasion,” “flood” and “replacement,” the El Paso shooter sounded an awful lot like some talking heads on Fox News — and President Donald Trump.

According to a New York Time analysis, there are hundreds of examples of overlap in lexicon and ideology between prominent rightwing voices — on Fox News, conservative radio shows, Sinclair Broadcasting packages, etc. — and the shooter’s written beliefs, all centering on a fear of and animosity to immigrants of color.

Usage of those words and ideas to describe immigrants also became more prevalent after Trump was elected, the Times found.

The El Paso shooter left behind a screed endorsing the theory of “Great Replacement,” that an influx of people of color into the United States will lead to the dying out of white people.

Read the Times’ analysis here. 

Comments
