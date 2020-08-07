Fox News Contributor: There Is Still ‘Some Debate’ About Whether Masks Are ‘Good’

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested during a segment Friday that there is still “some debate” about whether or not masks are “good,” even within the scientific community.

“I think that there is some debate about — even within the scientific community — about whether masks are good or not,” Campos-Duffy said when Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked her about people refusing to wear masks amid scientific evidence that indicates wearing masks can protect against spread.

Fox News co-host Dagen McDowell quickly dismissed Campos-Duffy’s remarks point-blank, repeating twice over that “there’s no debate.”

Campos-Duffy, a television personality who makes regular appearances on the Fox News show “Outnumbered,” is the spouse of former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) and formerly appeared on the reality television show “The Real World.”

When Faulkner pressed on the question of wearing masks at the very least in the presence of seniors who face greater risk if infected with the virus, Campos-Duffy — who recently made a Trump campaign list of recommended moderators for a proposed additional presidential debate — pivoted to talk about the economy, claiming that 99 percent of those infected with the virus would recover.

“There are consequences to poverty and economic depression that we are not considering, that maybe — and I believe are more serious than the chance of getting COVID, which 99 percent of the people will recover from,” Campos-Duffy said.

The comments — which blatantly ignore consensus in the scientific community that wearing masks helps to curb the spread of coronavirus — echo sentiments repeatedly expressed by President Trump that are simply untrue.

Earlier this week, social media companies took action against Trump for spreading falsehood about the coronavirus, even removing a video posted to the President’s official and campaign accounts that features a video in which the President falsely says that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.