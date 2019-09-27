Chris Wallace Calls Trumpworld’s Spin On Whistleblower ‘Astonishing’

Fox News host Chris Wallace didn’t hold back on airing his thoughts Friday after the release of the whistleblower complaint by the House Intelligence Committee.

When asked during a Fox News segment Friday if his thoughts had changed in response to the whistleblower complaint release Thursday, Wallace said that “it’s changed quite a lot” and called out Trump’s defenders.

“The spinning that has been done by the President’s defenders in the last 24 hours since this very damaging whistleblower complaint came out — the spinning is not surprising, but I think it is astonishing and deeply misleading,” Wallace said.

Wallace cited the whistleblower’s complaint being consistent with the transcript of the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

Wallace also pointed out the fact that Rudy Giuliani was “having a number of contacts with Ukrainian officials and acting as his own State Department” and that the whistleblower followed the appropriate legal process to file the complaint.

