Latest
31 mins ago
READ: House Panels Demand Docs Over $400 Mil Ukraine Aid Delay
2 hours ago
Gabbard Now Supports Impeachment To Avoid US Becoming ‘Banana Republic’
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep.-elect James Comer, R-Ky., talks with the media outside of the Capitol Hill Hotel on the day freshman members checked in for orientation, November 14, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
4 hours ago
GOP Rep: Dems ‘Overreacting, But Ukraine Call ‘Probably Worthy Of Investigating’

Chris Wallace Calls Trumpworld’s Spin On Whistleblower ‘Astonishing’

during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 19: Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to the guests and attendees during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, ... LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 19: Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to the guests and attendees during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 27, 2019 3:22 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Fox News host Chris Wallace didn’t hold back on airing his thoughts Friday after the release of the whistleblower complaint by the House Intelligence Committee.

When asked during a Fox News segment Friday if his thoughts had changed in response to the whistleblower complaint release Thursday, Wallace said that “it’s changed quite a lot” and called out Trump’s defenders.

“The spinning that has been done by the President’s defenders in the last 24 hours since this very damaging whistleblower complaint came out — the spinning is not surprising, but I think it is astonishing and deeply misleading,” Wallace said.

Wallace cited the whistleblower’s complaint being consistent with the transcript of the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

Wallace also pointed out the fact that Rudy Giuliani was “having a number of contacts with Ukrainian officials and acting as his own State Department” and that the whistleblower followed the appropriate legal process to file the complaint.

Watch Wallace’s response below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: