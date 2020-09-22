Fox News’ Chris Wallace Chooses Topics For First Presidential Debate

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who is set to moderate the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden next week, announced on Tuesday six topics for the debate.

According to a statement released by the Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday, Wallace selected the following topics for the upcoming debate, which are “subject to possible changes because of news developments”:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

The first 2020 presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

The format for the first debate entails six 15-minute time segments dedicated to the topics selected by Wallace. It begins at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes straight, with no ad breaks.