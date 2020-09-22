Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 04: Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, are seen during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
35 mins ago
PA GOP Queues Up First Post-RBG Election Dispute For SCOTUS
2 hours ago
WaPo: FDA To Set Higher Bar For COVID Vaccine, Likely Delaying Approval Past Election
3 hours ago
WH Uses Briefing To Bash Ex-Aides Who Spoke Out Against Trump

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Chooses Topics For First Presidential Debate

Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace arrives for the premiere of "The Post" on December 14, 2017, in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 22, 2020 1:40 p.m.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who is set to moderate the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden next week, announced on Tuesday six topics for the debate.

According to a statement released by the Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday, Wallace selected the following topics for the upcoming debate, which are “subject to possible changes because of news developments”:

The Trump and Biden Records
The Supreme Court
Covid-19
The Economy
Race and Violence in our Cities
The Integrity of the Election

The first 2020 presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

The format for the first debate entails six 15-minute time segments dedicated to the topics selected by Wallace. It begins at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes straight, with no ad breaks.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30