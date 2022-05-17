Fox Guest Claims Biracial Son Got Critical Race Theory’d Into Not Doing His Chores

It turns out that the horrors of critical race theory manifest themselves in every corner of life, like when a kid doesn’t want to clean his room. Just ask Melissa Riley, a white single mother in Virginia who’s suing her biracial son’s school district over its anti-racism policy.

Riley appeared on Fox News on Monday to complain about her eight grade son and how much he’s been “changed” by the school’s anti-racism curriculum.

The mother claimed that up until the school enacted the program, her son, whose father is Black, wasn’t aware that Black people faced discrimination until the school told him.

“They introduced this critical program, and now he’s having racial issues that was [sic] not there before,” she told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“He’s seeing himself just as a Black man,” she continued. “He’s seeing things that don’t go his way as racism. And he’s finding safety in numbers now.”

Her son is now using what he’s learned about systemic racism to get out of doing chores, according to Riley.

“I ask him to clean the house; ‘racism,'” she said, apparently quoting her son.

“So you’re saying he doesn’t want to do his chores because that’s racist?” Watters asked.

“He’s using it as an excuse because they’ve told him that that’s how people see him: as a Black man,” she replied.

Riley is suing Albemarle County School Board in Virginia with conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) over the program, another instance of conservatives’ war on teaching kids about racial inequality.

Watch Riley below: