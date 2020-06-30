Latest
29 mins ago
House Intel Republicans Have Been Ditching Committee Sessions For Months
1 hour ago
Officials Say Trump Got Written Brief In February On Russian Bounty Scheme
1 hour ago
Intel Officials Informed White House Of Russia-Taliban Plot In Early 2019

Fox Host Justifies Trump Inaction On Russian Bounty Intel: ‘All Presidents Don’t Read All Of Their Briefings’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Fox anchor Ainsley Earhardt joins professional baseball player Tim Tebow during "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on October 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John L... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Fox anchor Ainsley Earhardt joins professional baseball player Tim Tebow during "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on October 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 30, 2020 9:03 a.m.

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt justified on Tuesday President Trump’s inaction on reports that he had been provided a written assessment on a Russian bribery scheme to pay militants to target and kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan because not all presidents “read all of their briefings.”

The comment came as “Fox & Friends” hosts discussed a deepening plot surrounding  a New York Times finding that Russian operatives offered rewards to Taliban-linked militias for killing U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.  While the White House has maintained that the president was “not personally briefed,” the revelation raises questions about when and how the president is made aware of foreign intelligence concerns.

Trump over the weekend tweeted claims that he had not been briefed on the Russian bounty intelligence until Sunday when officials said after deeming the information was not “credible” they decided not to alert Trump to the matter. 

“The president has to make decisions based on intel that’s in front of him, and if he is not briefed on it then he doesn’t know about it,” Earhardt said echoing Trump’s swearing of ignorance on the issue. “If he is briefed on it, then he can act on it.”

But Trump’s assertion that he didn’t know about the Russian bribery scheme bristles against reports that officials familiar with the matter confirmed that Trump received a written briefing on the issue in late February – a point raised by co-host Steve Doocey. 

“All presidents don’t read all of their briefings,” Earhardt responded.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30