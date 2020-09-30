Fox Host Blasts Trump For Not Disavowing White Supremacists, Says He ‘Ruined Biggest Layup’ In ‘History Of Debates’

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade slammed President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning over his non-response to debate moderator and Fox News host Chris Wallace’s question about condemning white supremacists during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

“Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists,” Kilmeade told his fellow co-hosts. “I don’t know if he didn’t hear it, but he’s gotta clarify that right away.”

The Fox News host compared Wallace’s question to asking “Are you against evil?”

“Why the President didn’t just knock that out of the park, I’m not sure,” Kilmeade said.

Wallace had asked Trump if he was “willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down” amid violence in cities like Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The President refused to do so, including when Biden suggested he condemn the Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said before pivoting to “antifa” (an anti-fascist movement that the President and his administration have falsely claimed to be an organization) and stating that militaristic extremism “is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem.”

That claim runs contrary to his own FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning to lawmakers less than two weeks ago that white supremacist ideology makes up the “biggest chunk” of domestic terror cases involving racially motivated violence.

Watch Kilmeade below: