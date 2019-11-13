Fox Cuts To Commercial When Schiff Starts Asking Questions At Open Hearing

Fox News interrupted its live coverage of the public hearings in House impeachment investigation on Wednesday with a commercial break the moment when House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) began to speak to the witnesses.

After Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor finished his opening statement, Schiff began the first round of questioning.

“I thank you both for your testimony and I now recognize myself and the majority counsel—” he said before a Fox News announcer abruptly cut into the live stream to declare a “60-second break.”

Audio of the livestream briefly returned long enough for viewers to hear Schiff say, “Mr. Taylor, I’d like to begin—” before a health insurance commercial cut him off and played for a minute before returning back to his line of questioning.

A picture-in-picture video of the hearing room played while the commercial aired.