WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12:Mike Pompeo, nominated by Donald Trump as Secretary of State to replace Rex Tillerson, sits for a confirmation hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Dirksen Building on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Fox News Correspondent Tells Hannity He’s What Keeps Trump From Becoming Nixon

during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on August 24, 2012 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 24: Reporter Geraldo Rivera appears on the "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on August 24, 2012 in New York City.
October 2, 2019 9:46 am
Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera praised Fox host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening for fighting the effort to get President Trump impeached.

During Hannity’s show on Tuesday, Rivera told the host that no one else was calling out Democrats and the media for “the lie.”

“You know, if it wasn’t your show, Sean, they would destroy him absolutely. You are the difference between Donald J. Trump and Richard Nixon,” he said. “In Nixon’s case, if he had someone that stuck up for him, he wouldn’t have been motivated to cover up that burglary, he would’ve let the perpetrators get their just desserts.”

Hannity responded saying he didn’t agree with Rivera’s “analysis,” but passionately excoriated his media counterparts.

“They lie, I’m sick of it!” he said. “They’re hurting the country, I’m sick of that too. And their double standard is repulsive at this point.”

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
