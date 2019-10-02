Fox News Correspondent Tells Hannity He’s What Keeps Trump From Becoming Nixon

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera praised Fox host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening for fighting the effort to get President Trump impeached.

During Hannity’s show on Tuesday, Rivera told the host that no one else was calling out Democrats and the media for “the lie.”

“You know, if it wasn’t your show, Sean, they would destroy him absolutely. You are the difference between Donald J. Trump and Richard Nixon,” he said. “In Nixon’s case, if he had someone that stuck up for him, he wouldn’t have been motivated to cover up that burglary, he would’ve let the perpetrators get their just desserts.”

Hannity responded saying he didn’t agree with Rivera’s “analysis,” but passionately excoriated his media counterparts.

“They lie, I’m sick of it!” he said. “They’re hurting the country, I’m sick of that too. And their double standard is repulsive at this point.”