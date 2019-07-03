Latest
news The Right-Wing Media

Fox & Friends Hosts Are Offended By Media Coverage Of Trump’s July 4 Bash

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 3, 2019 10:45 am

The Fox & Friends crew kicked off their Wednesday morning by sounding off on media coverage of President Donald Trump’s over-the-top 4th of July celebration.

“They find everything that he does so repulsive and so ridiculous and so overblown,” host Brian Kilmeade said after playing a clip of pundits criticizing Trump’s bash on MSNBC, NBC News, CBS and CNN.

“Shouldn’t this be a bipartisan issue?” co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in. “We’re celebrating America!”

Trump’s hastily planned “Salute To America” celebration is set to kick off in Washington, D.C. Thursday evening, complete with tanks and politicos.

Watch the Fox & Friends hosts defend POTUS’ event below:

