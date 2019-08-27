‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Love The Idea Of Trump Hosting G7 At His Golf Resort

“Fox & Friends” hosts were ready to defend President Donald Trump’s plan to host next year’s G7 summit at his Doral resort with some good old fashioned mockery.

During a Tuesday morning segment, the hosts first jumped on Trump’s claim during a press conference Monday that hosting next year’s G7 summit at his Doral resort means that “each country can have their own villa or their own bungalow.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade called that type of accommodation “fantastic” and snarked that there’s “maybe one for Russia” despite how that would “bring more controversy.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in that the Doral location means “more traffic down there and less here in New York.”

Co-host Steve Doocy then commented on how news outlets such as The New York Times, Washington Post and Bloomberg covered news of Trump playing G7 host before taking aim at “how critics say that the President [using] his property for official business violates the Constitution’s emoluments clause.” Attorneys and government ethics experts told TPM Monday that Trump hosting the G7 at one of his highest-grossing properties raises a host of issues that stem from the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

“I’m sure the President has asked the lawyers ‘Hey, could I donate this?'” Doocy said. “How could we possibly work around it?”

Doocy then said his “only concern is having the world leaders go to Miami during the last week in August is it is pretty darn hot,” a sentiment to which Earhardt and Kilmeade agreed.

“It is hurricane season,” Earhardt said, before Kilmeade responded that “if you are a world leader people walk with you with umbrellas” and that most of the G7 events are indoors.

Earhardt added that Trump’s Doral resort “would be a beautiful place though for world leaders to go and see what our country looks like.”

Watch the “Fox & Friends” segment below: