Does This ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Know McDonald’s Workers Don’t Earn Tips?

Raising the minimum wage is a super-sized nothingburger to the “Fox & Friends” hosts.

While tearing into the House’s recently passed bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and criticizing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for supporting a $20 minimum wage, co-host Brian Kilmeade ranted about how raising the minimum wage would “destroy small businesses” by encouraging people to make low-paying jobs into a career.

“If your one job doesn’t pay enough, guess what you do, you get another job. ​That’s what you do in your 20s,” Kilmeade said. “​Having two​ jobs,​ part-time jobs​, while going to school​ is something people have done since the turn of the last century.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then piggybacked off of Kilmeade’s argument of how a minimum wage job such as waiting tables is “not meant to be a career” before going off on a tangent about tipping at places like McDonald’s — where employees do not earn tips.

“If you’re working at ​a ​McDonald’s or a small little restaurant​ where you’re making tips, you​’​re right,” Earhardt said. “If you​’​re nice to the people, you make a lot of money.”

Watch the “Fox & Friends” hosts take issue with raising the minimum wage below: