Latest
4 hours ago
Prosecutors Recommend Seven To Nine Year Prison Sentence For Roger Stone
4 hours ago
Senate GOPers Are Totally Fine With Trump’s ‘Friday Night Massacre’
on May 8, 2015 in Seaford, New York.
9 hours ago
NYC Police Sergeants Union Says It’s ‘Declaring War’ On Mayor Bill De Blasio

Vindman’s Ex-Supervisor Says He’s Lost Respect For Lindsey Graham

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at a news conference proposing legislation to address the crisis at the southern border on May 15, 2019. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By
|
February 10, 2020 5:26 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s former supervisor, Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack, took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after the senator defended Vindman’s abrupt ouster by President Trump.

Graham said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that Vindman’s reassignment was “justified” because he doesn’t think “he could be effective at the NSC.” Vindman formerly served as the National Security Council director for European affairs.

During the interview Sunday, Graham then appeared to suggest that Vindman was part of the deep state plotting against Trump.

When asked to respond to Graham’s comments during a CNN interview Monday, Zwack mocked the Trump ally, saying that “I guess that makes me a card-carrying member of the deep state.” Zwack said that he’s lost respect for Graham.

“This is ridiculous, okay? … Senator Graham, I’ve always had a lot of respect for you,” Zwack said. “I met you when you was in Afghanistan in 2008, when you arrived with Senator McCain and Joe Lieberman as part of the three amigos. We thought you guys were rock stars. Where are you now, sir?”

Earlier in the interview, Zwack said that Vindman is “hurt and insulted” and “uncertain about his future” following his ouster.

Zwack then seemed to take aim at Trump’s Saturday tweet that railed against Vindman for reporting the “contents of my ‘perfect’ calls” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “incorrectly.”

“I think that seniors at a very, very high level should not dump that way publicly by statement or the God gun of a tweet in demeaning his personality,” Zwack said. “And the other thing that offends me greatly is so many other people have piled in that don’t even know him.”

When asked if he would classify Vindman’s ouster as “witness retaliation,” Zwack said that it was “punitive” and “didn’t need to be done that way.”

“He could have been allowed to say at least goodbye to his peers,” Zwack said. “He was not allowed… It was just insulting and offending and wrong.”

Watch Zwack’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: