Former USPS Board Leader To Privately Meet With House Dems Amid Crisis At Agency

David Williams, Inspector General of the US Postal Service, testifies before the Federal Financial Management, Government Information, Federal Services, and International Security Subcommittee on August 6, 2009. (TIM... David Williams, Inspector General of the US Postal Service, testifies before the Federal Financial Management, Government Information, Federal Services, and International Security Subcommittee on August 6, 2009. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 18, 2020 9:36 a.m.

David Williams, who served as the vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors until the end of April, will reportedly meet privately with the House Progressive Caucus this week amid backlash over Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s shake-ups at the agency.

The briefing, which was arranged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), will be held on Thursday, according to NBC News.

An unnamed Democratic staffer told NBC News that Williams was “very concerned about the politicization of the postal service” when he resigned on April 30, shortly before DeJoy, one of Trump’s campaign donors, was elevated to postmaster general.

“He was someone we looked to to stand up and protect the postal service,” the aide said of Williams, who had also served as inspector general at the USPS prior to his tenure on the agency’s board of governors.

Democratic lawmakers have been fighting against DeJoy’s changes at the USPS, which postal workers say have hamstrung the agency’s operations and caused delays. Democrats accuse DeJoy of doing Trump’s bidding by compromising the USPS’ ability to handle mail-in voting, which the President has repeatedly attacked on the false premise that voting by mail leads to election fraud.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
