Latest
1 hour ago ago
Rick Perry Tries Butting Into TX School Mask Wars … By Hawking Product He Has ‘A Part’ In
2 hours ago ago
InfoWars Host Owen Shroyer In Custody Facing Jan. 6 Charges
2 hours ago ago
Arizona’s Sketchy ‘Audit’ Is Further Delayed After Lead Auditor Gets ‘Quite Sick’ With COVID

Former Giuliani Ukraine Crony Set To Change Plea In Manhattan Federal Prosecution

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Igor Fruman arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associat... NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Igor Fruman arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to circumvent federal campaign finance laws in schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates running for office at the federal and state levels.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 23, 2021 4:23 p.m.

Igor Fruman, a former Rudy Giuliani associate who aided the campaign to squeeze Ukraine into providing dirt on Joe Biden, is set to change his plea this week from his current plea of not guilty.

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Fruman’s criminal case, where Manhattan federal prosecutors accuse Fruman and his associate Lev Parnas of campaign finance violations related to a scheme to remove the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Since their October 2019 indictment, Fruman and Parnas have proclaimed their innocence, albeit in different ways and for different reasons.

Fruman has been mostly tight-lipped since charges were brought. Parnas, with his attorney Joseph Bondy, embarked in November 2019 on a strategy to expel as much discovery material from the case into the then-ongoing impeachment saga as possible. The House Intelligence Committee obtained and released reams of texts and emails from Parnas, showing his role in the scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into the Bidens.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Before being arrested at Dulles Airport as they prepared to leave the country, Fruman and Parnas had spent two years traveling with Rudy Giuliani.

The two Soviet-born businessmen were able to open doors for the Trump lawyer into the murky worlds of Ukrainian business and politics, including a bizarre episode in which they enraged an oligarch ally of the country’s president.

Manhattan federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani since summer 2019, and have purportedly zeroed in on his efforts to remove former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. FBI agents executed a dawn raid on Giuliani’s apartment and office in April, spawning a separate court battle over how to sort through reams of material that may include communications with Giuliani’s old client, former president Trump.

Fruman is likely to enter a guilty plea at the hearing. The terms of any potential future cooperation agreement remain unclear.

The indictment accused Fruman and Parnas of illegally concealing a $325,000 contribution to a PAC in support of Trump’s 2020 campaign, and also alleged that they, along with two others, defrauded investors in a marijuana business.

Parnas and Fruman played central roles in the pressure campaign on Ukraine that led to Trump’s first impeachment. Botched redactions in a May filing in the Giuliani search warrant case suggest that prosecutors are closely examining various Ukrainians who were involved in the effort to manufacture dirt on the Bidens.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: