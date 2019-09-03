Ex-Gay Conversion Leader Blasts ‘Very Harmful’ Practice After Coming Out As Gay

McKrae Game, founder of the gay conversion group “Hope for Wholeness,” has come out as gay and formally apologized for his role in a movement widely condemned as ineffective and harmful to LGBTQ+ individuals.

“I WAS WRONG!” Game wrote in a Facebook post last week. “Please forgive me!”

Game, who spent decades working in the anti-gay therapy movement before coming out as gay himself in June, wrote that “creating the organization that still lives was in a large way causing harm.”

“Promoting the triadic model that blamed parents and conversion or prayer therapy, that made many people believe that their orientation was wrong, bad, sinful, evil, and worse that they could change was absolutely harmful,” he wrote. “People reported to attempt suicide because of me and these teachings and ideals.”

In an interview with the Post and Courier published on Sunday, Game condemned conversion therapy as a “lie” and “false advertising.”

“I created it all,” he said. “We have harmed generations of people.”

The Associated Press picked up the story on Tuesday.

David Matheson, another conversion “therapist,” came out as gay earlier this year but did not fully renounce the practice.