Latest
January 9, 2013- Walmart Meets With Biden On Guns. Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it would send a representative to Washington to meet with Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday to share the company's position on the responsible sale of firearms.
51 mins ago
Walmart To Stop Selling Ammunition For Assault Rifles, Handguns
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup in Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Amash Reveals The Episode That Helped Push Him Away From The GOP
1 hour ago
Labor Official Resigns After Bloomberg Reports On Seemingly Sarcastic FB Post
news

Ex-Gay Conversion Leader Blasts ‘Very Harmful’ Practice After Coming Out As Gay

AFP/Getty Images
By
September 3, 2019 2:27 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

McKrae Game, founder of the gay conversion group “Hope for Wholeness,” has come out as gay and formally apologized for his role in a movement widely condemned as ineffective and harmful to LGBTQ+ individuals.

“I WAS WRONG!” Game wrote in a Facebook post last week. “Please forgive me!”

Game, who spent decades working in the anti-gay therapy movement before coming out as gay himself in June, wrote that “creating the organization that still lives was in a large way causing harm.”

“Promoting the triadic model that blamed parents and conversion or prayer therapy, that made many people believe that their orientation was wrong, bad, sinful, evil, and worse that they could change was absolutely harmful,” he wrote. “People reported to attempt suicide because of me and these teachings and ideals.”

In an interview with the Post and Courier published on Sunday, Game condemned conversion therapy as a “lie” and “false advertising.”

“I created it all,” he said. “We have harmed generations of people.”

The Associated Press picked up the story on Tuesday.

David Matheson, another conversion “therapist,” came out as gay earlier this year but did not fully renounce the practice.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: