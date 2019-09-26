Latest
2 hours ago
Giuliani Claims He Kept Texts From State Dept. To ‘Protect’ Himself
3 hours ago
NYT: Whistleblower Is CIA Officer Who Was Detailed To White House
4 hours ago
Trump Calls Whistleblower Source A ‘Spy,’ Implies Execution

Former DNI Clapper Impressed By Quality Of Whistleblower Complaint

on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan (L-R) testify before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senat... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan (L-R) testify before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence heads testified to the committee about cyber threats to the United States and fielded questions about effects of Russian government hacking on the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 26, 2019 5:04 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Thursday that the whistleblower’s complaint that prompted the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions was the best documented he had ever seen.

“I’ve seen a lot of whistleblower complaints during the time I was DNI, and this had to be the best composed, best written, best documented such complaint I’ve ever seen,” Clapper told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview.

It was “obviously done by a seasoned, mature, capable intelligence professional, written like an intelligence document,” he continued, “And it’s very clear. He points out what he knows — he or she, whoever it is. So I thought it was very compelling.”

Clapper, who served as director of national intelligence for nearly seven years during the Obama administration, previously served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Clinton administration and director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for five years during George W. Bush’s presidency.

The interview came just a few hours after one of Clapper’s successors at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, testified before the House Intelligence Committee about the whistleblower complaint.

Earlier Thursday, The New York Times reported that the whistleblower who wrote the complaint, which focuses on the events surrounding a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was a CIA officer who’d been detailed to the White House.

The President on Thursday implied that whoever leaked information to the whistleblower ought to be treated like a spy, which Clapper and others have said raises concerns of retaliation.

“At a minimum, it is witness retaliation,” Clapper said. “It actually conflicts with the spirit of the intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act, because one of the purposes is to insulate complainants from retaliation. Clearly, this is retaliation threatened in the worst way.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: