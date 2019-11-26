Latest
48 mins ago
READ: Top OMB Official Describes Order To Freeze Ukraine Funds
53 mins ago
READ: Top State Official Testifies About Smear Campaign Against Ambassador
1 hour ago
WH Froze Ukraine Money Within Hours Of Trump-Zelensky Call

Former Clinton Adviser Gave Trump Guidance On Dealing With Impeachment

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade after greeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at the White House on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
November 26, 2019 6:01 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Mark Penn, an adviser for both President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, met with President Donald Trump last week to offer advice on navigating the impeachment proceedings against him.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Penn spoke with Trump for more than an hour in the Oval Office on November 18.

Andrew Stein, a friend of Trump’s who attended the meeting, told the Post that Penn advised Trump to “not respond to everything” and instead “stay focused on the substance” of the House impeachment investigators’ findings.

According to the Post’s anonymous sources, Penn had also brought polling data to the meeting and reassured Trump that the impeachment inquiry into his Ukraine scheme would not lead to his ouster.

Penn denied giving advice to Trump on the matter.

“It’s the second time I have ever met with the President,” the strategist told the Post. “I’m not counseling him. I’m not advising him.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: