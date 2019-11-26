Former Clinton Adviser Gave Trump Guidance On Dealing With Impeachment

Mark Penn, an adviser for both President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, met with President Donald Trump last week to offer advice on navigating the impeachment proceedings against him.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Penn spoke with Trump for more than an hour in the Oval Office on November 18.

Andrew Stein, a friend of Trump’s who attended the meeting, told the Post that Penn advised Trump to “not respond to everything” and instead “stay focused on the substance” of the House impeachment investigators’ findings.

According to the Post’s anonymous sources, Penn had also brought polling data to the meeting and reassured Trump that the impeachment inquiry into his Ukraine scheme would not lead to his ouster.

Penn denied giving advice to Trump on the matter.

“It’s the second time I have ever met with the President,” the strategist told the Post. “I’m not counseling him. I’m not advising him.”