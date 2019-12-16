Judge Rejects Flynn’s Deep State Theories And Gets Sentencing Back On Track

A federal judge denied Monday several requests by former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn that the Justice Department turn over various documents that Flynn claimed would show prosecutorial misconduct in his plea deal.

At the same time, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan rescheduled Flynn’s sentencing, which has twice been delayed. Flynn’s sentencing hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 28.

Sullivan’s 92-page opinion was a brutal one for Flynn and the new team of lawyers he hired earlier this year to replace the attorneys who had negotiated his plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“[T]he Court summarily disposes of Mr. Flynn’s arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements and that the government pressured him to enter a guilty plea,” the judge said. The record proves otherwise.”

Before getting into what Flynn was requesting, the judge also raised “ethical concerns” he had, suggesting that portions of one of Flynn’s briefs had been plagiarized.

The judge said that Flynn “misconstrue[d]” what the government was legally obligated to turn over to him.

Flynn, who plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts, had been set for sentencing last year, but those proceedings were delayed after Sullivan expressed anger over a Flynn sentencing memo painting him as the victim of entrapment.

Rather than back away from the claim, however, Flynn doubled down on it, and over the summer hired a new legal team led by a prominent Mueller critic. They then filed motions alleging prosecutorial misconduct that included 50 separate information requests. Flynn’s new legal team suggested that the information would be so damning that the entire prosecution would be thrown out.

The judge denied those requests, and another request apparently made under seal, in one broad stroke Monday.

Flynn, the judge said, had failed “to explain how most of the requested information that the government has not already provided to him is relevant and material to his underlying offense—willfully and knowingly making materially false statements and omissions to the FBI.”

Among Flynn’s accusations were that the Justice Department improperly withheld texts sent between two FBI officials who were critical of President Trump. One of them, Peter Strzok, was among the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn in January 2017, when Flynn made the false statements. Flynn was told the texts existed before striking his plea deal, and, the judge noted that he had seen the substance of those texts when he reaffirmed his guilty plea at last year’s abandoned sentencing hearing.

Flynn “failed to demonstrate there is a reasonable probability that, had the government disclosed the actual Strzok-Page text messages prior to the parties entering into the Plea Agreement, the disclosure would have led to a different result,” the judge said Monday. He also said that Flynn “mischaracterize[d]” a statement by Strzok about his work on the probe.

The judge also did not buy Flynn’s claims that the FBI agents’ notes from his interview showed that the FBI had made significant changes when it was editing its formal internal document recounting the interview (known as a 302).

“Having carefully reviewed the interviewing FBI agents’ notes, the draft interview reports, the final version of the FD302, and the statements contained therein, the Court agrees with the government that those documents are ‘consistent and clear that [Mr. Flynn] made multiple false statements to the [FBI] agents about his communications with the Russian Ambassador on January 24, 2017.”

Additionally, the judge denied Flynn’s request for more information about Joseph Mifsud, including data from two of Mifsud’s cell phones, which Flynn claimed the government had obtained. Mifsud is the enigmatic Maltese professor who allegedly told former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos that Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Mifsud-related communications, now claims Mifsud was a Western intelligence plant, and Mifsud features prominently in far-right theories about the Mueller probe.

“The government points out that the Mueller Report contains no references connecting Mr. Flynn and Mr. Mifsud. By not responding to those points, Mr. Flynn has conceded them,” Sullivan said. “Nonetheless, the Court agrees with the government that those requests are unrelated to Mr. Flynn’s false statements and sentencing and are outside of the relevant time period in this case.”

Read Sullivan’s opinion rejecting Flynn’s deep state theories below: