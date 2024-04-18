Flurry Of Unusual New Developments In Trump Hush Money Trial

Latest
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Former president Donald Trump visits a bodega store in upper Manhattan where a worker was assaulted by a man in 2022 and ended up killing him in an ensuing fight on April 16, 2024 in New York City. The worker, Jose Alba, was arrested before the Manhattan District Attorney decided to drop charges for lack of evidence. Trump visited the bodega after spending a second day in court where he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
April 18, 2024 10:12 a.m.
Updated April 18, 2024 10:29 a.m.
NEW YORK — Prosecutors with the Manhattan DA’s Office accused Donald Trump of violating his gag order seven more times on Thursday morning amid a series of new developments in the trial which could result in as many as two already-seated jurors being dismissed.

Trump Accused of Violating Gag Order

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said that several social media posts Trump had made about Michael Cohen had crossed the line, and added that another post — in which Trump quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters as accusing “liberal activists” of trying to sneak onto the jury — was “disturbing.”

It’s a pattern of behavior for Trump, who Judge Juan Merchan accused on Tuesday of muttering at a juror 12 feet in front of him.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche defended the posts as “responding to political attacks,” and feigned confusion over whether the gag order applied to social media posts that repost comments made by others.

A contempt hearing over the violation will be held next week. Steinglass said that while the DA’s Office is currently seeking financial penalties, it may open the door to tougher measures at the hearing.

One Juror Asks To Be Excused

Thursday morning also saw one already-selected juror be dismissed, with another likely headed the same way.

The first juror, an oncology nurse, appeared in court to say that she did not believe she could be fair and impartial.

“Yesterday alone I had friends, colleagues, and family push things at my phone regarding, questioning my identity as a juror,” the juror said.

Merchan agreed to excuse her.

Prosecutors Seek To Remove Another

Later, Steinglass said that the DA’s Office had found information suggesting that another juror had misled the court during selection.

That juror had told the court that neither himself nor anyone close to him had faced criminal charges or investigation. But Steinglass said that prosecutors had identified an article from the 1990s in which a person with the same name as the juror had been arrested “in Westchester for tearing down political advertisements.” Separately, Steinglass said that the juror’s wife had been “accused or involved in a corruption inquiry” in the 1990s before entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Manhattan DA’s Office.

Steinglass told Merchan that the juror had removed posters “on the political right.”

Merchan said that the court had directed that juror to appear at 9:15 a.m, but had not arrived at court by several minutes before 10:00 a.m. The judge gave both sides the option of excusing the juror absent a hearing with him present, but Blanche did not consent to that. Trump’s attorneys will want to question the juror directly.

Jury selection had been moving apace on Tuesday afternoon, giving Merchan visible optimism that opening arguments in the trial could commence as soon as Monday morning.

