Colleagues Scoff At FL GOPer Who Posted About Running Over Trump Protesters

The colleagues of a Republican Florida county commissioner are condemning their co-worker’s behavior after he made jokes on Facebook about running over protesters of President Trump with a snow plow, according to local reports.

Brevard County Commission Vice Chair Bryan Lober reportedly posted a comment in response to a thread on the public Political Voice of Brevard County Facebook page. The users were discussing upcoming plans to protest President Trump’s campaign announcement rally in Orlando, Florida Tuesday evening.

According to The Daily Dot, one person said, “Word of wisdom to the protesters Beware of the Dodge Chargers!” Many have interpreted that remarks as a pointed reference to the vehicle the man who killed Heather Heyer was driving at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia two years ago.

Just below this comment, Lober said, “I wouldn’t recommend using a snowplow. It might look intentional,” with a winky-face emoji attached to the remark. Lober also reportedly made other disparaging remarks about Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Stacey Patel, according to Florida Today.

“I can only imagine what a scourge on humanity (and on our economy) her offspring would prove to be given that her litter would likely be raised with an entitlement mentality, zero work ethic, and taught the hypocritically racist and sexist position that the white man is evil,” Lober reportedly said on Facebook. “Unfortunately those least capable of properly raising children typically procreate without a second thought.”

Fellow County Commissioner Curt Smith told Florida Today that the remarks were “disappointing” and “drags us all down in the gutter.” He plans to raise the issue at the next County Commissioner meeting in July. Patel has called for Lober’s resignation, according to the Daily Dot.

Lober maintains the comments were meant to be “satirical” and “facetious.” He has not apologized for the remark.

“I can say only that it is disappointing that it appears conclusions have been prematurely drawn based upon one-sided information so lacking in context as to essentially render its implied meaning false,” he told Florida Today in an email.