Latest
The Twitter timeline of US president Donald Trump is seen on 29 June, 2017, in Bydgoszcz,Poland after he insulted TV show host Mika Brzezinski on the platform claiming he was bullied by Mrs. Brzezinski and her co-hosts on their show Morning Joe on MSNBC. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
16 mins ago
Trump Likes To Fabricate Helpful Quotes From His Allies — And Is Rarely Corrected
40 mins ago
Wine Wars: Warren’s Debate Attack Dredged Up Her Own Boozy Fundraiser
1 hour ago
Trump Reelection Aide Taped Admitting GOP Has Historically Relied On Voter Suppression

In Op-Ed, Flake Urges Republicans To At Least Admit That Trump Did Something Wrong

at Boston City Hall Plaza on October 1, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 01: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks at Forbes Under 30 at 'Lunch with Jeff Flake' at Boston City Hall Plaza on October 1, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. There was a rally outside the event calling ... BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 01: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks at Forbes Under 30 at 'Lunch with Jeff Flake' at Boston City Hall Plaza on October 1, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. There was a rally outside the event calling on Sen. Flake to reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Flake recently called for a one week pause in the confirmation process to give the FBI more time to investigate sexual assault allegations. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 21, 2019 2:30 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In a Friday op-ed for the Washington Post, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) urged his old Republican senator peers to at least break out of President Donald Trump’s “alternate reality” and admit that he has done something wrong.

He did not go as far as to say they should vote to convict him and remove him from office during the Senate trial, saying that “both positions can be defended.”

But he did insist that they avoid the “appalling spectacle” put forth by their peers in the House of Representatives who promoted “bizarre and debunked conspiracy theories.”

Flake retired when his term ended in 2018, one of the most vulnerable lawmakers at the time due to his criticism of Trump.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: