First Plea Deal And Sentencing Wraps Up In Georgia RICO Case

Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman accused in a plot to steal election data to help Donald Trump discredit the vote in Georgia, pleaded guilty to five counts of of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties on Friday.

The plea agreement was presented to the judge in brief unscheduled hearing, and the judge immediately sentenced Hall in accordance with the plea agreement.

He’s the first defendant in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willi’s sprawling election conspiracy case to take a plea deal.

A video posted by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee’s chambers shows Hall entering his plea.

Hall was indicted last month on seven counts, including a RICO charge and conspiracy to commit election fraud. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors downgraded five counts from from felonies to misdemeanors, and the remaining two charges were dropped.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to the five misdemeanor counts, and agreed per the plea agreement to a sentence of one year of probation per count, along with a $5,000 fine, and the writing of a “letter of apology to the state of Georgia.”

Most importantly, Hall agreed to testify in prosecutor’s case against the remaining 18 defendants in the indictment, including by providing records and testimony at future proceedings.

Hall’s conviction comes weeks ahead of the October 23 trial of Sidney Powell, the first of the defendants charged in the Coffey County aspect of the scheme set to go to trial.

Hall worked with a group allegedly helmed by Kraken attorney Sidney Powell which sought to prove outlandish claims that Dominion Voting Machines used esoteric algorithms to steal the election.

On January 7, Hall traveled to Coffee County, Georgia to copy data and statewide voting software from Dominion voting machines that had been used in the county. Hall also took ballots from the voting office.

He allegedly worked with three others in the scheme, a group which included Powell, a fake elector, and two others.

Hall also spoke with Trump DOJ crony Jeff Clark during his brief but meteoric attempt to become acting Attorney General and enlist the DOJ in an attempt to steal the election for Trump.

Per the plea deal, Hall also agreed to record a video for prosecutors about his wrongdoing. Judge McAfee agreed to sentence Hall to the terms of the deal: five years of probation, with the condition that it conclude after 2.5 years absent any violations.