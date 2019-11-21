Fiona Hill Recalls Unfortunate ‘Bowl Cut’ After Snuffing Out Hair On Fire During A Test

Former National Security Council senior director Fiona Hill confirmed an anecdote that effectively proved her resolve on Thursday — and delivered a moment of comic relief at the same time.

During Hill’s testimony, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Hill about a story in a New York Times report that claimed a boy in her class set one of her pigtails on fire while she was taking a test.

“I understand when you were 11-years-old there was a school boy that set your big tails on fire. And you were taking a test. You turned around and with your hands snuffed out the fire and then proceeded to finish your test,” Speier said. “Is that a true story?”

Hill responded that “it is a true story” and that she “was a bit surprised to see that pop up today.”

“It’s one of the stories I occasionally tell,” Hill said. “Very unfortunate consequences afterwards. My mother gave me bowl hair cut.”

After Hill’s remark drew laughter from the audience, she added that she “looked like Richard III.”

Speier then told Hill that she thought “it underscores the fact that you speak truth” and that she is “steely.”

