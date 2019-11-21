Fiona Hill Recalls Unfortunate ‘Bowl Cut’ After Snuffing Out Hair On Fire During A Test

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Off... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the fifth day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals and the unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the 2016 computer hacking of the Democratic National Committee. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 21, 2019 3:02 p.m.
Former National Security Council senior director Fiona Hill confirmed an anecdote that effectively proved her resolve on Thursday — and delivered a moment of comic relief at the same time.

During Hill’s testimony, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Hill about a story in a New York Times report that claimed a boy in her class set one of her pigtails on fire while she was taking a test.

I understand when you were 11-years-old there was a school boy that set your big tails on fire. And you were taking a test. You turned around and with your hands snuffed out the fire and then proceeded to finish your test,” Speier said. “Is that a true story?”

Hill responded that “it is a true story” and that she “was a bit surprised to see that pop up today.”

It’s one of the stories I occasionally tell,” Hill said. “Very unfortunate consequences afterwards. My mother gave me bowl hair cut.”

After Hill’s remark drew laughter from the audience, she added that she “looked like Richard III.”

Speier then told Hill that she thought “it underscores the fact that you speak truth” and that she is “steely.”

Watch the exchange below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
