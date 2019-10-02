Finnish Reporter Asked The Best Question Of The Trump Press Conference

Score one for the international press.

After first asking President Donald Trump about how the political storm will affect U.S. foreign policy during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Wednesday, MTV News Finland reporter Mari Karppinen asked a more pointed question directed at Niinistö.

“Because this is the biggest issue here at the moment, I have to ask: What kind of favors has Mr. Trump asked from you?” Karppinen asked, prompting audible laughter from some attendees of the presser.

The question was an allusion to Trump’s infamous call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump responded to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s mention of missile defense with this reply: “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.”

Awkward responses from both Trump and Niinistö ensued after the question was asked Wednesday.

“Or the other way around, you mean,” Trump said.

“What favors I asked or…” Niinistö said.

“I think you mean the other way around,” Trump jabbed back.

Watch the exchange below: