Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who now identifies as an independent, berated Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) over what he describes as “embellishments” in his resume.

Gabbard, who was filling in for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, interviewed Santos on Tuesday night, calling him out on his lies and asking him directly, “Do you have no shame?”

“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District, right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment — these are blatant lies — my question is, do you have no shame?” Gabbard asked Santos.

“Do you have no shame? And the people who are now, you’re asking to trust you to go and be their voice for them, their families and their kids in Washington?” she continued.

Santos deflected in response, pointing the finger at Democrats and claiming President Joe Biden has been lying for decades.

“Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats,” Santos responded. “Look at Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

Gabbard interjected, saying, “This is not about the Democratic Party though. This is about your relationship, frankly, with the people who’ve entrusted you to go and fight for them.”

This comes a day after Santos admitted to “embellishing” parts of his resume in multiple interviews, including one with the New York Post.

Santos admitted that he “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup and said his previous claims of employment there represented a “poor choice of words.”

He also addressed the accusations that he lied about having Jewish ancestry — including claims that his grandparents fled the Holocaust — saying, “I never claimed to be Jewish.”

As Santos flails to defend his lies and fields major pushback from a growing number of Democratic lawmakers who are calling for him to resign, Republicans, and notably Republican leadership, has remained quiet on the issue. But a few Republicans are beginning to break their silence.

Incoming Congressman-elect Nick LaLota (R-NY) is calling for a full investigation of Santos by the House Ethics Committee.

“House Republicans like me are eager to be sworn in and focus on our Commitment to America and our respective districts,” LaLota, whose district borders the one that elected Santos, said in the statement. “Yet, over the last few weeks I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos.”

“As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required. New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction,” LaLota added.

Meanwhile, Rep.-elect Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) offered a watered-down critique of Santos, saying “neighbors across Long Island are deeply hurt and rightly offended” by his actions.

“While Santos has taken a required first step by ‘coming clean’ with respect to his education, work experience and other issues, he must continue to pursue a path of honesty,” D’Esposito said in a statement. “I have long held that elected officials must operate in a transparent and truthful manner – it is time for Mr. Santos to embrace that same spirit of sincerity.”