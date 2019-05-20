Fifth Minor Has Died In U.S. Custody At The Southern Border Since December

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at a checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border, the fifth underage immigrant to die in American custody since December. His cause of death is yet unknown.

According to CNN, the unnamed teenager follows an unidentified 2-year old, 16-year-old Juan de León Guttiérez, 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo and 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin.

Fifth minor in US custody dies at southern border pic.twitter.com/kBCi7LoZrY — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 20, 2019

The most recent tragedy comes at a time when facilities at the border are being overwhelmed by the number of immigrants, many of them families, crossing over.