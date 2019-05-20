Latest
35 mins ago
Cohen To Congress: I ‘Believe’ Sekulow Knew About Trump Tower Moscow Lie
Elijah Cummings Donald Trump Oversight Committee subpoena
3 hours ago
READ: Judge Smacks Down Trump Bid To Halt House Subpoena To Accountant
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
5 hours ago
Moore Is Done With CNN, Says It Gave Him The Political Equivalent Of ‘Salmonella’
news Immigration

Fifth Minor Has Died In U.S. Custody At The Southern Border Since December

By
May 20, 2019 2:16 pm

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at a checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border, the fifth underage immigrant to die in American custody since December. His cause of death is yet unknown.

According to CNN, the unnamed teenager follows an unidentified 2-year old, 16-year-old Juan de León Guttiérez, 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo and 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin.

The most recent tragedy comes at a time when facilities at the border are being overwhelmed by the number of immigrants, many of them families, crossing over.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: