on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Ferguson Activist-Turned-Legislator Resigns: ‘St. Louis Is Going To Kill Me’

on August 10, 2015 in Ferguson, Missouri.
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
July 20, 2019 11:18 am

Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks (D), a Ferguson activist-turned-state representative, announced Friday that he is resigning his seat, saying that he “can’t heal from the trauma and survive at the epicenter any longer.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, he criticized “politicians and political insiders who keep playing this game with the peoples [sic] lives” and “leaders that look like me but perpetuate the same systemic oppression.”

“If I don’t make this move, St Louis is going to kill me,” he added ominously.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Franks originally won his seat in 2016, replacing incumbent Democrat Penny Hubbard, and won reelection in 2018. A special election will likely be required to fill the vacancy.

Read Franks’ Facebook post here:

