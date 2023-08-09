Latest
Feinstein Spox Says That Senator Is Home After Brief Hospitalization For A Fall

US Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, sits in a wheelchair on the Senate Subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2023.
August 9, 2023 10:59 a.m.
A spokesperson for Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told TPM Wednesday that the senator is back at her home in California after being briefly hospitalized on Tuesday for a fall. 

The spokesperson said that the original TMZ report of the fall was “inaccurate,” and that the senator returned home shortly after being hospitalized “with no serious injuries.” 

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” the aide said in a statement. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

Feinstein, 90, missed considerable time this year due to complications from a shingles diagnosis. Since returning, she’s been using a wheelchair and has occasionally appeared confused in responding to reporters’ questions and speaking during a committee hearing.

She’s announced that she will retire at the end of her term in 2024.

Feinstein is not the only lawmaker to attract scrutiny — and calls to resign — due to her advancing age and medical status. 

Late last month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 81, froze during a press conference, seemingly unable to speak. He returned a few minutes later, after being led away by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), a fellow member of Republican leadership and an M.D. McConnell was also hospitalized in March for a concussion after a fall, one of multiple this year. 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
