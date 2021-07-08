Latest
17 mins ago ago
SC AG Strategized With Big-Wig Conservative Lawyers On Suit To Overturn Election, Records Show
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, left, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago ago
Morning Memo: Trumpland’s Election-Stealing Lawyers Aren’t Getting Away So Easily
16 hours ago ago
Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In DC After NY Suspension For Pushing Big Lie

Feds Find ‘Fully Constructed’ Model Of Capitol Made Of Legos At Alleged Insurrectionist’s Home

A large group of pro-Trump insurrectionists stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
By
|
July 8, 2021 10:24 a.m.

What is this, an insurrection training center for ants?

When Robert Morss, a substitute teacher who allegedly stormed the Capitol building on January 6, was arrested at his home in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, on June 11, authorities seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” during the search, according to court documents made public earlier this month.

Law enforcement also said it found clothing and items he allegedly brought to the insurrection, including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, a tourniquet, and military fatigues. Additionally, the court filing stated that a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle were discovered in Morss’ home or car.

The document described police body cam footage of the Capitol siege in which Morss allegedly tells Capitol police officers as he and the rest of the violent pro-Trump mob attempt to breach the building, “We are going to take our Capitol back” and “This is our Capitol. This is our Capitol.”

Morss, allegedly wearing scissors and knife plus tactical gear, “came prepared for battle,” prosecutors wrote.

He has been indicted on nine charges, including robbery, assaulting police officers, obstruction, disorderly conduct, and physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Read the filing below:

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: