Feds Find ‘Fully Constructed’ Model Of Capitol Made Of Legos At Alleged Insurrectionist’s Home

What is this, an insurrection training center for ants?

When Robert Morss, a substitute teacher who allegedly stormed the Capitol building on January 6, was arrested at his home in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, on June 11, authorities seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” during the search, according to court documents made public earlier this month.

Law enforcement also said it found clothing and items he allegedly brought to the insurrection, including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, a tourniquet, and military fatigues. Additionally, the court filing stated that a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle were discovered in Morss’ home or car.

The document described police body cam footage of the Capitol siege in which Morss allegedly tells Capitol police officers as he and the rest of the violent pro-Trump mob attempt to breach the building, “We are going to take our Capitol back” and “This is our Capitol. This is our Capitol.”

Morss, allegedly wearing scissors and knife plus tactical gear, “came prepared for battle,” prosecutors wrote.

He has been indicted on nine charges, including robbery, assaulting police officers, obstruction, disorderly conduct, and physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Read the filing below: