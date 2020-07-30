Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Takes A Victory Lap Over Alarm Sparked By His Push To Postpone Election Day
7/30/20 - Atlanta, GA - Former President Barack Obama addresses the service. On the sixth day of the “Celebration of Life” for Rep. John Lewis, his funeral is held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, with burial to follow. Alyssa Pointer / alyssa.pointer@ajc.com
2 hours ago
Obama Eulogizes Legacy Of John Lewis In Most Pointed Call-To-Action Yet
3 hours ago
Fox Host: Trump’s Suggested Election Delay Is A ‘Flagrant Expression Of His Current Weakness’

Federalist Society Co-Founder Calls Trump Bid To Change Election Day ‘Fascistic,’ Impeachable

US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on donating plasma at the American Red Cross National Headquarters on July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSO... US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on donating plasma at the American Red Cross National Headquarters on July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 30, 2020 6:05 p.m.

The co-founder of the conservative legal organization the Federalist Society said Thursday that Trump’s bid to move Election Day was “fascistic” and worthy of impeachment.

Steven Calabresi wrote in a New York Times op-ed that he’d voted for Trump, protested the Mueller investigation and opposed the President’s impeachment over the Ukraine pressure campaign.

But, Calabresi wrote, “I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election.”

“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” he said. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

Calabrisi, who’s organization has been hugely influential in Trump’s massive record of judicial appointments, emphasized many of the same arguments that lawyers, pundits, and politicians have made Thursday in response to Trump’s suggestion: The decision isn’t his to make, and besides, the United States voted on the appointed date even during the Civil War and the Great Depression.

“President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election,” Calabresi said. “Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30