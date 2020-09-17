Federal Judge Blocks Postal Services Changes That Could Hamper Election Mail

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. judge has blocked Postal Service changes that slowed mail and prompted concerns about absentee voting.
#BREAKING Major victory in our lawsuit to protect the U.S. Postal Service. Yakima, WA Federal Judge issued nationwide injunction blocking policies delaying election mail.
— Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) September 17, 2020
