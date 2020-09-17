Federal Judge Blocks Postal Services Changes That Could Hamper Election Mail

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail box stands in Manhattan on August 05, 2020 in New York City. The United States Postal Service (USPS), the nation’s national mail carrier se...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail box stands in Manhattan on August 05, 2020 in New York City. The United States Postal Service (USPS), the nation’s national mail carrier service, is under increased scrutiny from politicians who are warning that the agency is not prepared to handle the tens of millions of mail-in ballots which are expected to be sent for the November election. President Trump in recent weeks has called the Postal Service "a joke" as the agency is experiences delays in mail delivery due to the coronavirus pandemic and financial pressures. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

