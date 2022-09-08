Report: Federal Grand Jury Scrutinizing Trump’s Save America PAC In Jan. 6 Probe

The federal grand jury in an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and ex-President Donald Trump’s election steal crusade is now digging into Trump’s “Save America” political action committee, according to ABC News.
The grand jury has reportedly been issuing subpoenas to people in recent weeks demanding documents and witness testimony on the Save America PAC’s fundraising tactics and spending exercises. The grand jury is also reportedly seeking information on how the committee was formed.
Trump established the PAC soon after the 2020 election, and it has raised more than $135 million since then.
The PAC has been consistently bombarding Trump supporters with emails demanding donations while screeching (often in all-caps) about nonexistent voter fraud in the 2020 election.