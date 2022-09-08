Latest
3 hours ago
Texas State Police Deflect Blame, Downplay Their Role In Uvalde Shooting Failures
18 hours ago
Famously Anti-Affordable Care Act Judge Targets Some Of Its Most Popular Provisions
20 hours ago
Judge Knocks Down Michigan’s 1931 Abortion Ban, Saying That It Denies Women Their ‘Dignity’

Report: Federal Grand Jury Scrutinizing Trump’s Save America PAC In Jan. 6 Probe

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from arou... AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 8, 2022 9:17 a.m.

The federal grand jury in an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and ex-President Donald Trump’s election steal crusade is now digging into Trump’s “Save America” political action committee, according to ABC News.

The grand jury has reportedly been issuing subpoenas to people in recent weeks demanding documents and witness testimony on the Save America PAC’s fundraising tactics and spending exercises. The grand jury is also reportedly seeking information on how the committee was formed.

Trump established the PAC soon after the 2020 election, and it has raised more than $135 million since then.

The PAC has been consistently bombarding Trump supporters with emails demanding donations while screeching (often in all-caps) about nonexistent voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: