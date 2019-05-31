Federal Grand Jury Subpoenas Andrew Gillum For Campaign Info

A federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, mostly related to his 2018 campaign, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The subpoena seeks information about his political committee, a donor, a former employer and a charity he worked for. It is not entirely clear if this subpoena is related to the FBI probe of Tallahassee city hall, which Gillum has long insisted has nothing to do with him.

“We ran an open and honest campaign. A campaign powered by thousands of volunteers and supporters. A campaign that captured imaginations and earned over four million votes,” Gillum said to the Times. “When you run a campaign that puts the power in the hands of the people, and fights for change, it inevitably invites close scrutiny, regardless of the facts.”

Gillum lost narrowly to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2018 and was one of the rising stars during that campaign season.

