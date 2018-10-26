Latest
Federal Authorities Arrest Man In Florida Connected To Bomb Threats

By
October 26, 2018 10:59 am

Federal authorities have arrested and detained a man in Florida in connection to the 12 potential explosive devices sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump this week, as reported by CNN and NBC and confirmed by the Department of Justice.

DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores tweeted that officials have one person in custody, and that a press conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

According to the Miami Herald, the man is in his 50s from a town called Aventura, and has been held for questioning since his arrest at 10 a.m. A law enforcement official told the Herald that the suspect was arrested in an auto supply store in Plantation.

Local station CBS4 is also reporting that a “loud explosion” preceded the arrest.

FBI agents were seen seizing and towing a white can covered in stickers soon after he was taken into custody.

Watch CNN’s coverage here:

