Federal Authorities Arrest Man In Florida Connected To Bomb Threats

Federal authorities have arrested and detained a man in Florida in connection to the 12 potential explosive devices sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump this week, as reported by CNN and NBC and confirmed by the Department of Justice.

DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores tweeted that officials have one person in custody, and that a press conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

According to the Miami Herald, the man is in his 50s from a town called Aventura, and has been held for questioning since his arrest at 10 a.m. A law enforcement official told the Herald that the suspect was arrested in an auto supply store in Plantation.

Local station CBS4 is also reporting that a “loud explosion” preceded the arrest.

FBI agents were seen seizing and towing a white can covered in stickers soon after he was taken into custody.

