Latest
2 hours ago
WHO Special Envoy: COVID-19 Will ‘Stalk Human Race’ For A Long Time
3 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment
3 hours ago
Fauci Says Reopening Economy ‘Could Start In Some Ways’ Maybe Next Month

FDA Commissioner: ‘Too Early’ To Say Whether Economy Should Reopen In May

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn (R) looks during a coronavirus press briefing, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by B... FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn (R) looks during a coronavirus press briefing, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 12, 2020 1:55 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was hesitant to say whether President’s Trump’s idea to reopen the economy next month is feasible during Sunday morning interviews.

When asked whether it would be a big risk to begin relaxing social distancing measures now, Hahn responded that there are “obviously” issues that are going into assessing when is the “right time to go back,” but that “the public safety and the welfare of the American people has to come first.”

“There are obviously other considerations,” Hahn said. “I have heard from friends and colleagues around the world that people really do want to get back to a more normal life than what we’ve had the last several weeks, but we have got to get the data as they come in. We have to look at what we know about this illness, what’s happened in other countries and put them into the situation, into the plan moving forward.”

Pressed on whether May 1 is a good target, Hahn acknowledged that the Trump administration is “hopeful about that target,” but that he thinks “it’s too early” to determine a date despite seeing “light at the end of the tunnel. ”

“We see the incredible resiliency of the American people with respect to social distancing, hand washing and all of those mitigation factors. So, that gives me great hope,” Hahn said. “But I think it’s just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date — but more to come on that as we learn more information, and as our planning proceeds.”

In response to Trump suggesting during a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday that widespread testing isn’t necessary as he itches to reopen the economy soon, Hahn said that the strategy moving forward for opening up the country means taking all of factors into account before arguing that ramping up testing is necessary before reopening the economy.

“Further ramping up testing, both diagnostic as well as the antibody tests, will really be necessary as we move beyond May and into the summer months and then into the fall,” Hahn said.

Watch Hahn’s remarks on ABC below:

Hahn shared a similar sentiment on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, saying that the safety and the welfare of Americans has to come first.

After adding that it’s “all hands on deck to try to get more diagnostic tests in,” Hahn acknowledged that there have been “really good and vigorous debates” on reopening the economy.

Watch Hahn’s remarks on MSNBC below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: