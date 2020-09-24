Latest
A woman speaks during a protest, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
3 hours ago
Dismay Over Breonna Taylor Spills Into America’s Streets
WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 20, 2020 -- Images of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaking in a video feed of the 2020 Democratic National Convention are displayed on screens in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
3 hours ago
Report: Trump’s Pet Probe Investigating The Clinton Foundation For Some Reason
3 hours ago
WATCH: Trump Pays Respects To Ginsburg Amid Chants Of ‘Vote Him Out’

Wray Contradicts Trump’s Baseless Claims That Mail-In Voting Leads To Fraud

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about "Worldwide threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill on September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla... FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing about "Worldwide threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill on September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 24, 2020 2:09 p.m.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that his agency had not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting — a stark contrast from President Trump’s ongoing crusade against vote-by-mail ahead of the November election.

“We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” Wray testified before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday.

Wray acknowledged that the FBI had seen voter fraud at the local level “from time to time,” but said that his comment “should in no way be construed as minimizing how seriously we take our responsibility to investigate such incidence or the potential impact those things could have at the local level.”

Wray then doubted the possibility of fraud at the national level.

“To change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary,” Wray said, before maintaining that the FBI will continue to monitor election-related threats as the country finds itself in “uncharted new territory.”

Wray’s testimony comes a day after the President maintained his baseless argument that mail-in voting leads to voter fraud — which he floated while refusing to commit to a peaceful transferral of power if he were to lose the November election  — during a press conference at the White House.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it,” Trump said. “And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Last week, Wray warned the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that Russians are deploying “very active” efforts to exert influence on the November presidential election, with a meddling campaign focused on denigrating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Watch Wray’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30