Latest
on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 mins ago
Video Of Pelosi Manipulated To Make Her Sound Drunk Spreads Through Social Media
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 28: Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA, speaks at the NRA-ILA's Leadership Forum at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention is the largest annual gathering for the NRA's more than 5 million members. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
NRA Uncovers ‘Bitter, Insidious Irony’ In New $40 Million Lawsuit
2 hours ago
In 20 Tweets, GOP Rep. Justin Amash Lays Out Case For Impeachment
news White Nationalism

CNN: FBI Alarmed By Rise In White Supremacist Terror Cases In Recent Months

Congressional Quarterly/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
May 23, 2019 3:32 pm

Domestic terrorism perpetrated by white supremacists is on the rise, the FBI told CNN on Thursday.

An unnamed senior FBI counterterrorism official told CNN that while terror threats abroad have remained the same, the agency is now dealing with an increase in domestic terror cases in recent months.

The FBI did not tell CNN exactly how many white supremacist-tied terror cases there are. CNN noted that First Amendment protections can complicate crackdowns on domestic terrorism, and there is no law that directly targets domestic terrorism in the U.S.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration has hampered the government’s efforts to fight domestic terrorism. The Department of Homeland Security shut down an intel group dedicated to analyzing homegrown terrorists in April, and the administration refused to renew funding for the DHS’s anti-domestic terror program last year.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: