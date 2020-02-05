Latest
1 hour ago
SCOTUS Keeps Alive Chance Of Deciding Big Obamacare Case Before The Election
2 hours ago
‘He Shredded The Truth, So I Shredded His Speech’: Pelosi Unloads On Trump After SOTU
3 hours ago
Trump’s Allies Suddenly Care About Decorum And Unity After Pelosi Tears Up SOTU Speech

FBI Director Sashays Around Questions About Politicized Investigations

FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives at a full committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill February 5, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo ... FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives at a full committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill February 5, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 5, 2020 12:15 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The FBI director on Wednesday danced around a question about whether the President Donald Trump or anyone from his administration had sought investigations from the Bureau as retaliation over Trump’s impeachment.

Some reporting has indicated Trump is seeking payback against members of Congress and others involved in his impeachment. For example, one unnamed source briefed on private conversations told Vanity Fair that “Trump has been calling people and telling them to go after [former National Security Adviser John] Bolton.”

But when House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and, later, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) brought up that reporting in a hearing Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray didn’t answer directly.

“Has the President, the attorney general or any other administration official asked the FBI to open an investigation into Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, John Bolton or any member of Congress?” he asked.

Wray chuckled slightly, then said “I have assured the Congress, and I can assure the Congress today that the FBI will only open investigations based on the facts and the law and proper predication.”

Nadler understood that, he said. “And I assume that it is correct that neither the President, the attorney general or any other administration official has asked the FBI to open improper political investigations?”

Again, Wray didn’t exactly answer the question.

“And no one has asked me to open an investigation based on anything other than the facts, the law and proper predication,” he said.

Neguse returned to Nadler’s question later in the hearing, pressing Wray on whether or not any request had been made to investigate Bolton at all — regardless of whether the request was considered proper or not, or whether an investigation was actually carried out.

“I’m simply asking if they’ve asked you to do so,” he prompted Wray.

“I understand why you’re asking the question and I would just tell you my commitment to doing things by the book includes not talking about whether or not any particular investigation does or does not exist,” Wray responded.

“You shouldn’t read anything into that,” he continued. “That’s not a hint that anything’s happening, it’s just, I don’t think that’s a question that I can responsibly answer if I’m going to be faithful to my commitment to doing things by the book.”

Wray then offered, almost word for word, the answer he’d given Nadler: “No one has asked me to open any investigation on anything that’s not consistent with the facts, the law and proper predication.”

This post has been updated.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: