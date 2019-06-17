Ex-FBI Agent Who Investigated Greitens Indicted For Evidence Tampering, Perjury

The former FBI agent hired by Missouri prosecutors to investigate disgraced ex-governor Eric Greitens was indicted Monday on charges of evidence tampering and perjury.

The agent, William Don Tisaby, faces six counts of perjury and one of tampering with physical evidence in the Greitens case, according to court documents reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Tisaby is accused of lying under oath about matters “which could substantially affect, or did substantially affect” the outcome of the widely publicized blackmail case against Greitens in 2018.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberley M. Gardner hired Tisaby to lead the investigation into Greitens. The indictment accuses Gardner of failing to report Tisaby’s lies.

The former governor was first charged with blackmailing his then-mistress and a separate campaign finance violation in 2018. Though the special prosecutor in the case cleared Greitens’ charges that year, the governor ultimately chose to resign after the messy public court battle.