Fauci Won’t Go To Trump’s Tulsa Rally Due To COVID-19 Risk: ‘Of Course Not’

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2019/08/28: US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks during a media conference in Kiev.John Bolton arrived to Kiev to meet with the top Ukrainian officials. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
15 hours ago
President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) 
By
|
June 17, 2020 8:28 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading health experts on the White House’s COVID-19 task force, rejected on Tuesday the idea of going to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Personally, I would not,” he said during an interview with the Daily Beast. “Of course not.”

Fauci said he was in a “high risk” category for infection.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally despite the outbreak drew major backlash, with critics pointing out the danger of packing thousands of people together with disregard to the highly infectious virus, which has yet to be contained.

Though those safety concerns have not deterred Trump from holding the event, which is being held at a venue that can hold over 19,000 people, his campaign is making attendees sign a notice agreeing not to sue if they get infected.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Cristina Cabrera
