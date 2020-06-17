Fauci Won’t Go To Trump’s Tulsa Rally Due To COVID-19 Risk: ‘Of Course Not’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading health experts on the White House’s COVID-19 task force, rejected on Tuesday the idea of going to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Personally, I would not,” he said during an interview with the Daily Beast. “Of course not.”

Fauci said he was in a “high risk” category for infection.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally despite the outbreak drew major backlash, with critics pointing out the danger of packing thousands of people together with disregard to the highly infectious virus, which has yet to be contained.

Though those safety concerns have not deterred Trump from holding the event, which is being held at a venue that can hold over 19,000 people, his campaign is making attendees sign a notice agreeing not to sue if they get infected.